Ryan McCord on how Houston landed Eli Lilly's 6.5 billion dollar investment

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Ryan McCord, president and CEO of McCord Development, joins Jeremy Osterberger at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum to discuss why Eli Lilly selected Generation Park for its major Houston-area manufacturing investment.

McCord explains how site readiness, power, infrastructure, workforce training and community support helped position the development for the project and how the investment could strengthen Houston's growing life sciences ecosystem. He also discusses using AI to improve infrastructure and water management and the long-term opportunities the Lilly project could create for contractors, suppliers and manufacturers across the region.

“People build big projects here. That’s what we’re known for.” - Ryan McCord