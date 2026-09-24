Prem Vuthandam on driving safety reliability and performance at Pemex Deer Park

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At the Gulf Coast Industry Forum in Pasadena, Texas, Prem Vuthandam, Interim CEO and Vice President of Business Management at Pemex Deer Park, speaks with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Magazine to detail strategic priorities across the complex refinery asset.

Vuthandam discusses steering the site toward top-quartile performance across safety, operational reliability and commercial execution following major turnaround debottlenecking work on the crude unit. He also examines macro refining volatility, digital integration in process optimization and collaborative workforce development programs with area colleges to secure next-generation operator and craft talent.

“We’ve got a great asset in Deer Park. It’s a complex refinery, and it’s capable of being what I call top quartile.” - Prem Vuthandam