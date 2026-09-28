Powering safer and more productive megaprojects with AMECO

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AMECO CEO Gary Bernardez joins Jeremy Osterberger at ECC PerspECCtives 2026 to discuss how contractors are navigating growing power demands, complex site logistics and workforce safety on major industrial projects.

Bernardez explores collaboration on large power projects, advances in scaffolding and fall protection, and modular temporary facilities designed for faster deployment.

The conversation also covers hybrid battery and generator systems, tool lifecycle management and digital visibility through AMECO Connect to help improve productivity and control project costs.

“Safety is always predominant pretty much on every site. How you do it and the technologies and the solutions you bring are some of the answer. First, you have to have a culture that you're committed to it and you walk the talk.” - Gary Bernardez