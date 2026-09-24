Peter Huntsman on building scale and competitiveness in US chemicals

×

At the Gulf Coast Industry Forum in Pasadena, Texas, Peter Huntsman, Chairman, President and CEO of Huntsman Corporation, speaks with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Magazine to analyze how corporate scale and deep vertical integration are redefining global chemical manufacturing.

Following shareholder approval of Huntsman’s merger of equals with Olin, Huntsman details how combining upstream natural gas and chlorine capabilities with downstream specialty formulations establishes a North American manufacturing powerhouse. He also emphasizes the critical need for long-term federal energy policy stability, regulatory consistency in environmental permitting and why organizational culture and human chemistry remain the industry's greatest assets amidst technological change.

“The most important chemistry is going to be that human chemistry.” - Peter Huntsman