John Castaneda and Helen Brewer on building the next generation of industrial workers

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At the 2026 Quack Classic golf tournament benefiting the College of the Mainland Foundation, Jeremy Osterberger speaks with College of the Mainland President Dr. Helen Brewer and John Castaneda of Celanese about strengthening the connection between education and industry.

Castaneda discusses the importance of industry investment in scholarships, technical education and workforce development, while Brewer explains how the college prepares students for careers in process technology, electrical work and other skilled trades. Together, they highlight how industry partnerships, hands-on training and expanded educational opportunities can help address workforce challenges across the Gulf Coast.

“We truly are one generation away from educational extinction.” - John Castaneda