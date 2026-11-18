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Atlas Copco's new facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina, marks an expansion of the company's U.S. compressor manufacturing and assembly operations.

Company representatives highlight advancements in oil-free compressors, rotary screw blowers, turbo compressors and variable speed technology that support industrial productivity and energy efficiency.

Domestic manufacturing capabilities are helping improve equipment availability, shorten lead times and meet growing demand across wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage production, semiconductor manufacturing and other industrial markets.

With a focus on compressed air quality, equipment reliability and energy efficiency, Atlas Copco continues to address the evolving needs of modern manufacturing.