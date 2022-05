In this week’s vlog, BIC Magazine’s CEO Thomas Brinsko discusses LyondellBasell’s plans to exit refining business, Strategic Biofuels partnering with Koch Project Solutions for Louisiana Green Fuels project, and the $5B expansion in the works at OCI's Beaumont facility.

LyondellBasell’s announces plans to exit refining business

Strategic Biofuels partners with Koch Project Solutions for Louisiana Green Fuels project

Nearly $5B expansion in the works at OCI's Beaumont facility