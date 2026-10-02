How WJTA is transforming industrial cleaning safety and training

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Jeremy Osterberger talks with Micheal Johnson, CEO of WJTA, about how high-pressure waterjetting, industrial vacuuming and hands-free automation are changing safety and productivity across industrial cleaning.

Johnson discusses WJTA's work to expand field-focused training, develop an industrial cleaning apprenticeship program and create clearer career pathways for the workforce. He also shares what the industry can expect from the 2027 WJTA Conference and Expo as contractors, asset owners and manufacturers respond to workforce challenges and advancing automation.

“Get people out of the line of fire. Asset owners are asking for more automation, hands-free tooling, more time on tools. Contractors are looking for the same.” - Micheal Johnson