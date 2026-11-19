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At Clean Americas, Jeremy Osterberger sits down with Brad Rutledge, president of Oversea Response, to discuss the company's growth, strategic partnerships and advancements in spill recovery technology.

Rutledge explains how compact pod skimmers are expanding recovery capabilities in confined industrial spaces, while real-time monitoring technology provides environmental and emergency response teams with critical recovery and maintenance data. The conversation also explores manufacturing operations in Harvey, Louisiana, cold-weather response innovations in Sarnia, Ontario, and the challenges of balancing customer feedback with continued technology development.