How OxyChem is tackling workforce, water and reliability challenges

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At the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, Todd Behne, site manager at OxyChem’s Ingleside facility, discusses how safety, process safety and cost discipline support reliable chemical manufacturing in a challenging operating environment.

Todd shares how technology is helping the facility improve uptime, reduce emissions and manage water consumption while maintaining a strong focus on community stewardship. He joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss workforce development, contractor partnerships and the importance of preparing the next generation for industrial careers. Looking toward 2027, Behne highlights power, water and collaboration as key considerations for the Gulf Coast chemical industry.

“Everything that we do is based around safety and process safety. When you do those things properly and effectively, the reliability and productivity all take care of themselves.” - Todd Behne