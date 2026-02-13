How Motiva drives capital project success through front end loading discipline

×

At the ECC Conference 2026, Jeremy Osterberger talks with Akshay Khanna, Project Manager for Major Capital Projects at Motiva, to discuss what truly defines success in large capital construction projects.

Akshay explains why early stakeholder engagement and disciplined front end loading are critical to aligning projects with long term business strategy and shareholder value. He also shares insights on scope definition, gate reviews, cold eyes assessments and building a strong talent pipeline to ensure operational excellence long after startup.