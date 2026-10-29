How IBR's clay shoot strengthens industry collaboration and safety

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IBR's clay shoot brings industrial leaders, site owners and contractors together to strengthen relationships and advance industrywide safety standards.

Melissa Wolkenhauer and Willie Wells of IBR, Danny Forest of the American Chemistry Council and Richard Bass of Kuraray discuss how collaboration, shared expertise and industry partnerships help drive innovation and improve safety practices.

Jimmy Rogers, president and CEO of Boots For Troops, highlights how the event supports military service members through personalized care packages and holiday travel assistance.

“The network that we create is the strength that we have in numbers, and that helps drive a safer industry, a more collaborative industry, and a more innovative industry.” - Danny Forest