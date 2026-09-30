How Dow is transforming operations with AI and local leadership

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At the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, Dow’s Luca Balbo discusses how artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and digital tools are reshaping chemical manufacturing while supporting safety, reliability and operational performance.

He explains how Dow manages a global network of roughly 130 assets through local decision-making, trusted leadership and consistent operating values. Luca also joins interviewer Thomas to examine Gulf Coast competitiveness, global chemical market pressures and emerging opportunities tied to data centers and semiconductor manufacturing.

“Local decision making optimizes results like safety and general employee satisfaction much better than controlling it from a remote headquarters.” - Luca Balbo