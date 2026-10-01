How Covestro is strengthening its Gulf Coast manufacturing network

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Covestro's Victor Ortega discusses how the company's Freeport acquisition complements its Baytown operations and creates new opportunities for production synergies across the Gulf Coast.

He shares with Jeremy Osterberger how Covestro plans to integrate employees, strengthen community relationships and support a safe, reliable supply for customers. Ortega also discusses Covestro's commitment to Texas and his work with the Texas Chemistry Council to help sustain industry growth and jobs in the region.

It’s obviously a big commitment to the region. It’s a big commitment to our customers.” - Victor Ortega