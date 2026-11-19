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Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Celanese leaders Taylor Bergeron, Shadrach Stephens, Gabriel Garcia, Michael Bland and Eric Johnson at the third annual Clear Lake Celanese Foundation Giving Campaign golf fundraiser about the company's employee-led charitable initiatives and community partnerships.

The discussion explores how employee contributions, corporate donation matching and volunteer programs support local nonprofits and families throughout the Houston area. Leaders also highlight workforce development efforts, including scholarships, mentorship opportunities and technical training partnerships with San Jacinto College, while examining manufacturing challenges, operational improvements and the future of the chemical industry.

“Our mission is quite simple, right? We want to try to build stronger communities while enriching our employees. And what better way to do that? I mean, we work every single day with each other side by side, but how can we also make a greater impact with those in greater need across our local community?” - Shadrach Stephens