How BrandSafway's golf tournament drives community impact

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Jeremy Osterberger speaks with BrandSafway president and CEO Gabe McCabe, Kelly Davila and nonprofit representatives at the 16th annual Austin Stonestreet Memorial Golf Tournament about industrial projects, community partnerships and charitable impact.

The event honors the legacy of Austin Stonestreet while supporting The Sunshine Kids Foundation and Combat Marine Outdoors, two organizations dedicated to helping children with cancer and wounded veterans. BrandSafway confirmed that the 2026 tournament raised $132,000 for the two charities, highlighting the continued commitment of employees, sponsors and industry partners to supporting their communities.

Read BrandSafway's official announcement here.

“It is one of the highlights of our year to be able to host this event and build a legacy of hope in honor of Austin.” - Kelly Davila