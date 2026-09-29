How Bishopric Industries is expanding fabrication for emerging markets

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Bishopric Industries President Andy Koenig and Executive Vice President and General Manager Dan Creech discuss the company’s transition from Enerfab Process Solutions and how its 125-year history is shaping its next chapter.

They join Jeremy Osterberger to explore Bishopric’s approach to complex fabrication, its Cincinnati and Natchez facilities and growing opportunities across data centers, pharmaceuticals, energy and advanced manufacturing.

The conversation also examines how culture, safety, quality and long-term customer relationships support the company as it scales into emerging markets.

“We really believe at Bishopric Industries that we don't know where that ceiling is.” - Andy Koenig