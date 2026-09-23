Hector Rivero on strengthening Texas chemical manufacturing for future growth

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At the Gulf Coast Industry Forum in Pasadena, Texas, Hector Rivero, President and CEO of the Texas Chemistry Council (TCC) and Texas Chemistry Alliance (TCA), speaks with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Magazine to discuss how the state's chemical manufacturing sector is preparing for its next phase of growth.

Rivero highlights the need to widen deepwater ports, upgrade highway and pipeline infrastructure, advance Coastal Bend desalination for water security and prepare craft talent through AI integration in technical education.

“If we can make that a success and be able to provide affordable desalination of seawater for residents and industry in Corpus Christi, it will be a game changer for this state and probably for the entire country.” - Hector Rivero