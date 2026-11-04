Hector Rivero on how Texas election results could reshape chemical manufacturing

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Hector Rivero, president and CEO of the Texas Chemistry Council, joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss the potential implications of the 2026 election results for Texas chemical manufacturing and the petrochemical industry.

Rivero examines how changes in political leadership could influence regulatory policy, permitting, industrial investment and the state's global competitiveness. He also discusses the importance of affordable energy, reliable electricity, water infrastructure and long-term policy stability in protecting manufacturing jobs and attracting future investment.

The conversation highlights the industry's economic impact and the need for continued engagement between chemical manufacturers and policymakers.

“Our skilled workforce, the men and women that help build, operate and maintain our facilities are our lifeblood.” - Hector Rivero