Forgen expands industrial capabilities across the Gulf Coast

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Forgen CEO John Dudasch and Senior Vice President of Industrial Operations Steve Henderson discuss the company’s expanding presence in Louisiana and its broader growth across the Gulf Coast and U.S. industrial markets.

They join Jeremy Osterberger to explore Forgen’s heavy civil and ground improvement capabilities, early contractor involvement and opportunities in petrochemical, power and data center projects. The conversation also examines Forgen’s geographic diversification and its long-term focus on self-performing major infrastructure and industrial site development work.

“We’re going to stay committed to our core competencies and who we are as a company. We are a builder at the end of the day.” - John Dudasch