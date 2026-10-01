Driving Houston's biomanufacturing workforce with San Jacinto College

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San Jacinto College Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer joins Jeremy Osterberger at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum to discuss how workforce training is supporting Houston's growing biotechnology and biomanufacturing sectors.

Hellyer explains how the college's Center for Biotechnology provides hands-on training in clean labs, good manufacturing practices and other technical skills needed by pharmaceutical manufacturers. She also explores the overlap between petrochemical and biomanufacturing workforce development, including process operations, instrumentation and automation, as major investments such as Eli Lilly's planned Houston-area facility create new workforce needs.

“Our philosophy has always been industry has to drive what we do. So we're using that same kind of model to take it with biotechnology, biomanufacturing and really listening and bringing the companies together and making sure we're responding with what they need.” - Dr. Brenda Hellyer