Driving better tube inspection decisions with advanced NDT

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Ken Miertschin, president of IRIS Inspection Services, discusses how nondestructive testing helps industrial facilities identify pitting, corrosion, cracking and other tube damage before equipment failure.

He explains how advanced inspection technologies support heat exchanger, air cooler and other tubing equipment assessments across petrochemical, refining, LNG and chemical processing facilities. Miertschin also highlights how accurate inspection data helps operators determine whether equipment can remain in service or requires repair, plugging, retubing or replacement.

“Tube inspection isn't just one of the things we do. It's what we specialize in.” - Ken Miertschin