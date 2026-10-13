David Cresson on building connections that support Louisiana industry

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David Cresson, president and CEO of the Louisiana Chemistry Association, joins Kyle Kindle at the 2026 Louisiana Manufacturers PAC (LAMP) golf tournament in Lake Charles to discuss the importance of industry collaboration.

With nearly 300 golfers participating, the event brings together manufacturers, plant representatives, contractors, vendors and suppliers to strengthen professional relationships. Cresson also explains how the tournament raises funds to support candidates who advocate for Louisiana industry.

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