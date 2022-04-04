In-the Know with Thomas Brinsko: Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project

In this week’s vlog, BIC Magazine’s CEO Thomas Brinsko discusses Energy Transfer and ENN sign 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreements for Lake Charles LNG, New Fortress Energy files permit application to deploy its fast LNG solution , Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project and more.

Energy Transfer and ENN sign 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreements for Lake Charles LNG

New Fortress Energy files permit application to deploy its fast LNG solution off the coast of Louisiana

Federal budget calls for $436MM to further complete water way projects for Texas coastal ports