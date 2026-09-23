Chris Jahn on strengthening US chemical manufacturing competitiveness

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At the Gulf Coast Industry Forum in Pasadena, Texas, Chris Jahn, President and CEO of the American Chemistry Council (ACC), speaks with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Magazine to analyze the major headwinds and opportunities facing domestic chemical manufacturing heading into 2027.

Jahn highlights how persistent regulatory bottlenecks under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the urgent need for federal permitting reform and shifting international trade dynamics impact domestic capital investment. He also underscores the critical importance of preserving America's natural gas and feedstock advantages to power high-demand industrial facilities 24/7 and sustain long-term global competitiveness.

“Energy abundance and our energy dominance creates our global competitiveness.” - Chris Jahn