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Bruce Kaiser, president and founder of Lightning Master Corporation, explores the evolving challenges of lightning protection in industrial facilities, oil and gas operations, manufacturing plants and data centers.

Kaiser explains how lightning strikes and electrostatic fields can disrupt sensitive electronic equipment, damage control systems and trigger costly operational shutdowns. Through demonstrations comparing conventional lightning rods with ultra-sharp-point air terminals, he examines the role of electrostatic field dissipation in reducing electrical arcing and improving equipment reliability.

The discussion highlights the importance of protecting critical infrastructure against lightning-related risks beyond physical structural damage.

“If we can delay the formation of streamers, we can reduce the likelihood of a strike.” - Bruce Kaiser