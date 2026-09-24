Brooks Friesenhahn on what makes data center projects real

Brooks Friesenhahn, founder and CEO of Stonehouse Holdings, joins Jeremy Osterberger at ECC Perspectives to discuss what separates viable data center developments from projects that may never reach construction.

Friesenhahn explains why access to power remains the critical starting point while natural gas, water, infrastructure, financing and community support also shape development decisions.

He also explores how repurposing decommissioned coal plants can support data center growth and why increasing AI adoption could continue driving significant demand for new capacity.

“The whole market right now is pivoting to speed.” - Brooks Friesenhahn