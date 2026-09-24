Brandon Mabile on solving the industrial workforce challenge

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Brandon Mabile with Performance Contractors joins Jeremy Osterberger at ECC Perspectives to discuss the growing craft labor constraints affecting contractors and capital projects across the U.S.

Mabile explains how workforce development must begin early through career exposure, craft training, military recruitment and continued investment in employees, while owners increasingly expect contractors to manage labor availability, productivity, safety and project costs.

He also examines growth in LNG, advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and power, along with how shifting demand across sectors is creating new challenges for contractors competing for skilled workers.

“Why would you want them to stay if you’re not going to train them?” - Brandon Mabile