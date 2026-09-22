Ben Burgett on solving data center power supply chain and labor challenges

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At the 58th Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference in Austin, Ben Burgett, Vice President of Construction for the Data Center Vertical at Gray, speaks with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Magazine to analyze the operational realities shaping mission-critical delivery.

Facing extreme utility grid queues, prolonged procurement lead times for transformers and switchgear and severe regional craft labor constraints, their discussion examines how general contractors are adapting to aggressive market demands.

Burgett highlights why behind-the-meter generation strategies, off-site modular assembly programs and transparent community engagement months ahead of public hearings are proving decisive in keeping fast-tracked megaprojects on schedule and viable.

“Now it’s a must. You must look for ways to reduce the overall need on site or you’re just not going to deliver on time.” - Ben Burgett