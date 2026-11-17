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Atlas Copco Group celebrates the opening of its new product and assembly facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina, bringing multiple business operations together to strengthen U.S. manufacturing capabilities.

The facility supports compressor assembly, medical and specialty gas applications, equipment remanufacturing and parts distribution, with a focus on improving lead times and responding to evolving industrial demand.

Company representatives discuss how domestic assembly, advanced technology and integrated operations can improve productivity and support customers in critical industries. The video highlights the importance of local manufacturing, operational efficiency and faster equipment availability for industrial customers.