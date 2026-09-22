Andrew Mahaffey on engineering data centers for speed and power

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Andrew Mahaffey, engineering director at Fluor, joins Jeremy Osterberger at ECC Perspectives 2026 to discuss how the rapid growth of data centers is reshaping engineering, power generation and project delivery.

Mahaffey explains why speed is fundamentally changing traditional EPC practices, how natural gas and battery energy storage systems can support on-site generation, and why early equipment procurement is becoming increasingly important. He also explores what the data center and heavy industrial sectors can learn from each other as projects face aggressive schedules, power constraints and evolving infrastructure demands.

“I don't think the traditional industry appreciates the speed we're trying to operate at.” - Andrew Mahaffey