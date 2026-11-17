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Andre Smith, president and CEO of Five-S Group, joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss the company's expansion across Texas and Louisiana and the growing demand for heavy civil construction services.

Smith examines how data center development, LNG projects and industrial megaprojects are driving opportunities for contractors while increasing pressure to deliver projects on schedule. He explains how vertical integration, material supply, marine logistics and mobile concrete production can improve project execution and reduce risk.

The conversation also explores how Five-S Group is integrating artificial intelligence, automation and emerging construction technologies to improve efficiency while expanding its workforce.

“We're running fast, but the market is too.” - Andre Smith