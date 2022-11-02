ASNT 2022 Annual Conference

ASNT 2022 Annual Conference

TEAM Inc. shows off their Robotic Inspection and their AR technology for Pipe Inspection. From left to right; Ryan Theil, Brandon Johnson, Peter Rosencranz, and Martin Rosemond.

Tyler Burton of Burton NDT Rentals is ready to Network at ASNT 2022.

ASNT is happy with a successful show at the 2022 Annual Conference in Nashville. The ASNT team from left to right: Jessica Ames, Kimberly Donaldson and Gabe Dohrn.

Quinn Holub of HUVR (left) welcomes Glenn Boggs of Torrance Refining Company to their booth at the ASNT exhibit hall. 

