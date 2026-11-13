Podcast: How HASC is strengthening workforce safety and emergency communication

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In this podcast, Jeremy Osterberger sits down with Russell Klinegardner, president and CEO of the Health and Safety Council (HASC), to discuss the expansion of occupational health services in Beaumont and how improved access can reduce workforce delays across the Golden Triangle.

Klinegardner explains how combining medical clearances, safety training and badging can streamline workforce readiness for industrial employers and contractors. The conversation also explores HASC's modernized eNotify platform, including faster incident reporting, enhanced mobile access and improved coordination among industrial facilities, emergency responders and surrounding communities.

Klinegardner also discusses an upcoming webinar on Nov. 17, 2026, from 2 to 3 p.m. that will demonstrate the updated emergency communication platform.

Register for the EHCMA webinar here.

“Beyond routine maintenance and especially in a turnaround season, every hour in a waiting room is an hour off the job. That time in lost productivity adds up across hundreds of workers.” - Russell Klinegardner