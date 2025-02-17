Industry seeks to advance safety, professional growth

Inside Industry By: HECTOR RIVERO President and CEO TCA and TCC

The 37th annual Texas-Louisiana EHS Seminar & Industry Tradeshow will take place June 2-5 at the Galveston Island Convention Center in Galveston, Texas, providing attendees with an engaging experience in a new location. Hosted by the Texas Chemistry Council (TCC), Louisiana Chemical Association, Texas Chemistry Alliance (TCA) and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance, this is the premier event for advancing safety and regulatory excellence in the chemical industry. Whether you are an operator, engineer, site manager or executive, the seminar is designed to foster personal growth and professional development, while enhancing excellence in safety. It provides attendees with the opportunity to expand their knowledge, learn best practices and network with industry peers. This year's seminar features a wide range of educational tracks, including leadership, process safety, sustainability, smart safety, AI and emergency response. Attendees can tailor their experience by choosing from various sessions across four days, earning continuing education credits along the way. We are pleased to welcome mental health SME Allan Kehler as this year's keynote speaker on Wednesday, June 4. Kehler's insights on mental health and creating supportive environments promise to inspire. We are grateful to BASF Freeport for sponsoring this important session. The industry tradeshow is an excellent opportunity for companies to exhibit and connect with key decision-makers, including site managers, safety professionals, environmental engineers and executives who are eager to discover solutions to enhance their operations and improve safety. Exhibitors will have unparalleled access to professionals actively seeking innovative solutions. From live demonstrations to personal engagement, exhibitors can establish meaningful connections that drive business growth. With over 120 booths, the exhibit floor will showcase cuttingedge technologies, equipment and services essential to our industry. The seminar's success is due in large part to our member company volunteers who invest hundreds of hours in planning, coordinating and securing expert speakers. The EHS Seminar Committee works hard to provide attendees with informative education sessions and continuing education credits for a variety of professional certifications. A special thanks to our chair Richard Bass of Kuraray and vice chair Cydney Schwarzlose of BGE. We are proud to acknowledge the generous sponsors who make this event possible:

Platinum sponsors: BASF, Health and Safety Council, Indorama, Kuraray

Gold sponsor: Alliance Safety Council

Education sponsors: BGE, JK Inc., OxyChem

Bronze sponsor: Eco-Staff Oil & Gas

The TCC-TCA Industry Awards Banquet will take place on June 5, concluding the EHS Seminar. The banquet honors TCC member company facilities for their commitment to safety, exemplary performance in safe operations and contributions to caring for Texas. We will also recognize the safety professional of the year and present EHS leadership, leadership in safety management and TCA leadership awards. This year we are introducing two new awards, one for contractor safety leadership and one for industrial hygiene leadership. Companies can secure their booths by March 31, 2025, to take advantage of reduced pricing. Early bird registration ends April 30, so register online today. Single-day vouchers are also available, making it easy to incentivize employees or contractors. Accommodations are available at The San Luis Resort and Spa, the newly renovated Hilton Galveston Island Resort Beach Hotel and the Holiday Inn Resort on the Beach. Visit ehs-seminar.com for hotel accommodations and information on booth reservations. Join us for this year's event, an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and promote safety in our industry. We look forward to seeing you in Galveston this June. For more information, visit texaschemistry.org.