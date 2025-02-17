MARCH 2025

AFPM Annual Meeting, Mar. 2-4, Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, 600 E Market St, San Antonio, TX 78205, afpm.org. Underground Infrastructure Construction Conference, Mar. 4-6, George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, TX 77010, ui-conference.com. Waste Management Symposia, Mar. 9-13, Phoenix Convention Center, 111 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, wmsym.org/conference-information/wm2025-conference. CERAWeek, Mar. 10-14, Hilton Americas Houston, TX, 1600 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010, and George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, TX 77010, ceraweek.com. StocExpo 2025, Mar. 11-12, Rotterdam Ahoy, Ahoyweg 10, 3084BA Rotterdam, stocexpo.com/en. World Petrochemical Conference, Mar. 17-21, Marriott Marquis, 1777 Walker St, Houston, TX 77010, wpc.spglobal.com. World Hydrogen North America 2025, Mar. 31-April 2, Marriott Marquis, 1777 Walker St, Houston, TX 77010, shorturl.at/w0mdk.

APRIL 2025

CRU Nitrogen + Syngas USA Expoconference, April 1-3, 6808 S.107th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133, events.crugroup.com/nitrogenusa. AMPP Annual Conference + Expo, April 6-10, Music City Center, 201 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, ampp.org. NISTM's International Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show, April 23-25, Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel, 9939 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819, nistm.org. RefComm Expoconference, April 28-May 2, Moody Gardens Hotel, 7 Hope Blvd, Galveston, TX 77554, events.crugroup.com/ref.com.

MAY 2025

API Pipeline Conference and Expo: Pipeline, Control Room and Cybernetics, May 6-8, Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City, 170 South West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, events.api.org. Region VI VPPPA Annual Safety & Health Conference, May 19-22, 1901 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78401, regionvivpp.org. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND COMPLETE UP-TO-DATE EVENT LISTINGS, VISIT BICMAGAZINE.COM.