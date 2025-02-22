BASF breaks ground on MDI capacity expansion project at Geismar site

GEISMAR, La. -- BASF has broken ground on the third and final phase of the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) expansion project at its Verbund site in Geismar, La. The company will increase production capacity to approximately 600,000 mt/yr by the middle of the decade to support the ongoing growth of its North American MDI customers.

The investment for this final expansion phase from 2022 to 2025 amounts to $780Â million. Including the first and second phases, the investment totals around $1 billion, making the MDI expansion project BASF's largest wholly owned investment in North America. "BASF already ranks among the largest and most forward-looking chemical companies in the U.S.," said Michael Heinz, chairman and CEO, BASF Corporation. "Through this investment, we demonstrate our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers while strengthening our foundation for continued growth in the important U.S. market." BASF welcomed Clay Schexnayder, Speaker of the House for the Louisiana State Legislature for a ceremonial 'tilling-of-the soil' to officially mark the groundbreaking of the final phase of the expansion. "We are committed to continuing the success story together with our North American MDI customers," said Stefan Doerr, senior VP, Monomers North America at BASF. "BASF is investing to support our customers in various industries with significant growth potential in MDI applications, including transportation, automotive, footwear and furniture." After kicking off in 2018, the expansion project has followed a staggered approach. First, a new MDI synthesis unit was put in operation in October 2020. The second phase, which began operations in 2021, expanded several existing upstream units. The third and final phase will add new upstream units and a splitter. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, the expansion will showcase the highest safety standards combined with advanced digitalization in its operations. BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 16,700 employees in North America and had sales of $25.9 billion in 2021. For more information, visit basf.com/us. â¢

View in Digital Edition