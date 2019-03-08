Tracing The Evolution Of A Necessity

Within just a few decades, the pit stop has become a key strategic component in the world of motorsport - a component that can sometimes mean the difference between winning and losing. Today, pit stops are intricately planned in advance and carried out by specialized pit crews. This situation is similar to the maintenance of industrial plants, which is also becoming increasingly forward-looking and predictable. Bilfinger is the perfect pit crew for the process industry. With the Bilfinger Maintenance Concept (BMC), Bilfinger provides the same first-class maintenance standards throughout its core regions.

Bilfinger has compiled its entire range of expertise from many decades of experience and more than 400 maintenance analyses in the BMC. The concept is divided into 16 different modules and can be customized to fit the needs and requirements of customers, from occupational safety to employees, as well as knowledge management and innovation. Bilfinger is pursuing two objectives: increasing the reliability of plants while simultaneously optimizing maintenance costs. With BMC, the potential for reducing annual maintenance costs goes up to 40 percent, while plant productivity can be increased by up to 10 percent under certain conditions -- each over a period of five years.

A status check in the form of a Bilfinger Maintenance Analysis (BMA) is carried out at the beginning of a BMC partnership. This questionnaire-based analysis is the most important tool for identifying possibilities for improvements. Interview partners are usually employees and senior managers from maintenance, procurement, engineering and production. Bilfinger makes the results available to customers in the form of so-called "spider diagrams." These diagrams not only clearly highlight the potential for improvements; they can also be used to show the progress that can be achieved through application of the BMC. At the same time, Bilfinger of course also undertakes a monetary evaluation of the potentials.

Bilfinger understands maintenance as an integrated component of the value chain. For the customer, this means comprehensive expertise combined with a high degree of flexibility, because when there are fewer maintenance or repair tasks to carry out, employees can be assigned to other orders and make fixed costs flexible. At the same time, Bilfinger's solutions ensure that the customer's maintenance becomes intelligent. Bilfinger is in a position to identify potential disruptions in advance, evaluate them from a risk perspective and proactively initiate corresponding measures. This saves not only money but also time. Also playing into Bilfinger's hand is its expertise in the area of digital solutions. Thanks to the new technologies, possible defects can be predicted even easier and earlier. Within the BMC, there are also modules on safety and quality.

The bottom line is: Bilfinger finds potential for improvements in every industrial plant. If you would like to see how effective its approach is, contact Bilfinger to take part in its Maintenance Radar. This "fast-track BMA" gives you a quick and concise overview of the status of your maintenance and the associated processes for free, allowing you to quickly and easily uncover the savings potential hidden in your maintenance.

For more information, visit www.bilfinger.com or call (636) 391-4500.

