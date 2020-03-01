A conversation with Willy Smyt of Tower Force

Tower Force grew over 100 percent in 2019, and it's poised to grow another 100 percent in 2020. Vice President of Operations Willy Smyt is proud of this growth, which he's helped to manage and build. Smyt is determined to see Tower Force operate in the field at an elite level, never compromising when it comes to safety and quality. BIC Magazine recently visited with Smyt to learn more about how he manages operations, his goals for his position and his

Willy Smyt, Tower Force

experience working in different departments throughout his career.

Q: What led to your position at Tower Force?

A: My career in this industry started a little over 20 years ago, driving workers to the airport. With each company I worked for as I got older, I moved up little by little and eventually took on management roles. I started working for Tower Force at the beginning of 2016, and I was happy to be reunited with some of my team members from past companies. I feel like all the "dots" in my career are connected now.

With this vice president of operations role, I've been able to learn every aspect of the business, from operations and financials to IT, sales and marketing. This has made me a well-rounded and more experienced executive.

Q: What are your goals for your position?

A: We are creating standards for our field personnel that will empower them to make many day-to-day decisions on their own. These standards are also in line with our safety and quality values. My position will evolve into general management of the company, working with the other Tower Force executives so we remain a leading contractor when it comes to tower internals and pressure-vessel repairs. We are focusing on the chemicals market in particular because that's where the long-term growth is for the U.S. We plan to expand Tower Force while this market is expanding as well.

Q: What should someone know before taking this type of position?

A: This is a 24/7 job. You never know when a client may call with an emergency. I have to be ready at any time to make sure we can get people and equipment mobilized to satisfy our clients' needs.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: It's important to always speak the truth and treat co-workers like family. When it comes to management, it also helps that I know every department in the business, and I think that's essential for this position. By knowing every department and the software associated with it, I can help my managers when needed. This tactic of preparing to help others makes them more productive, and that's what management is all about.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: "When you grow up, you tend to get told that the world is the way it is, and your life is just to live your life inside the world. Try not to bash into the walls too much. Try to have a nice family life, have fun, save a little money. That's a very limited life. Life can be much broader once you discover one simple fact: Everything around you that you call life was made up by people that were no smarter than you. And you can change it, you can influence it â¦ Once you learn that, you'll never be the same again." -- Steve Jobs

Jobs' words are a simple reminder that you are only limited by your thinking.

For more information, visit www.towerforce.com or call (281) 506-7152.