What workers need: Hydration, fuel and focus

As "The Drink of Industry," Sqwincher® has uniquely formulated solutions designed to satisfy the extreme demands of today's industrial workforce. Here's some information about how Sqwincher products provide the three key things workers need on a jobsite: hydration, fuel and focus.

Hydration

Sqwincher's hydration solutions contain a balanced source of sodium and potassium -- the essential electrolytes necessary to hydrate the body.

Proper hydration means the fluid level in your body is where it should be. When you're dehydrated, your fluid level is off, throwing you off balance. How does your body maintain balance? It takes a lot of help from the brain and through the process of homeostasis.

Here's how it works. Your body has special receptors that detect changes happening inside you. When the body perspires, it loses key electrolytes that water alone doesn't contain. Electrolytes are what your body needs for stability and proper functioning. That's where Sqwincher comes in. Sqwincher's hydration solutions quickly replace lost fluids with low sodium and necessary potassium, replenishing the electrolytes needed to keep your body hydrated and functioning properly.

Fuel

The body is like a machine; it requires fuel to operate. Whether you're working up a sweat or taking a break, there are parts of you that are always tapping into your fuel supply.

During work or exercise, your body burns energy and keeps itself cool through perspiration, causing you to lose important fluids and nutrients that keep it in balance. You start to notice a lack of energy and, as you push yourself to the extreme, you might even experience dizziness and fatigue. Even when resting, your nerves are still firing and your heart is beating away, tapping into your reserves and disturbing your hydration levels.

When the body burns calories and perspires, your fuel reserves need to be replenished, and because plain water doesn't provide a source of electrolytes, Sqwincher hydration solutions are an ideal answer. They replenish essential electrolytes to prevent lost performance and productivity and keep working muscles working.

Focus

You know the important role your body plays at work, but your brain also has a lot to do with how you perform on the job.

Your brain is what allows you to maintain the focus and cognition needed to maximize efficiency and improve the quality of your work. Remember, your brain is 85-percent water and needs almost twice as much hydration as many other cells in the body. Sqwincher replenishes the electrolytes and hydration necessary for cognitive functions supporting thought, memory and nerve processes.

Clear concentration is key to any job or task, and the way to keep focused is staying hydrated to avoid the dangerous consequences of dehydration. Dehydration impacts shortterm memory, visuomotor (coordination of movement and visual perception) and psychomotor (movement in conscious mental activity) functioning. Staying hydrated with Sqwincher products will ensure your brain has the key electrolytes needed to stay focused on the task at hand, maintain hand-eye coordination and think on your feet.

