What's ahead for 2021: Predictions and hope

There is no question that 2020 was the most difficult year in our lifetime, especially for the energy industries in which we work. COVID-19's medical and economic effects, a historic hurricane season, the collapse of oil demand and a presidential election all resulted in unprecedented uncertainty for business to operate anywhere near peak efficiency.

While I'm sure we are all glad for the psychological lift of turning the calendar to 2021, it doesn't mean things will instantly change back to normal. We now must set our goals and make plans for the future based on the environment before us.

I write this missive to you during the Christmas season, and I am reminded that Advent is a season of hope. I have hope for things eternal, but also for this season on earth as our industries continue the important mission of providing affordable energy and products that have lifted so many from poverty and suffering.

It seems as though there is great hope in the vaccine development and deployment process, as many in the media now express hope the virus shall be in check by this summer. Nothing would go further toward facilitating demand for energy and chemical production worldwide.

Despite Trump's insistence that the election was stolen and that he actually won, I expect Biden will take office Jan. 20. Biden has proposed a sweeping $2 trillion climate plan based on the "Green New Deal" that includes a target of net-zero emissions across the entire economy by 2050.

Assuming Congress remains divided, it will be difficult to pass such sweeping legislation. Most federal action affecting energy will not come from Congress, but from the White House and regulatory agencies with Biden-nominated leaders. As a result, expect the continued use of the executive order and a pendulum shift away from Trump's policies, particularly on the environment and enforcement.

Biden's electoral victory over Trump portends a shift back to Obama-era environmental policies. Specifically, that means a much more aggressive EPA, reinstatement of Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards, a reinstatement of the Clean Power Plan, the U.S. reentering the Paris Agreement and lots of executive orders rolling back Trump's orders that relaxed environmental rules.

The Trump administration has rolled back more than 100 environmental regulations and encouraged deregulation. Regulatory agencies in the Biden administration will quickly propose new rules, and President-elect Biden will likely begin his first 100 days in office with a series of executive orders reversing many of Trump's environmental policies, laying the groundwork for an administration that has vowed to sharply curb carbon emissions. In addition, look for new pro-union labor regulations.

President-elect Biden has named former Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry as a special presidential envoy for climate. You will recall that as Secretary of State under President Obama, Kerry brokered the landmark Paris Agreement. Kerry will be the climate czar responsible for coordinating America's approach to confronting global warming, which Biden has referred to as an "existential threat."

Halting new leases for drilling oil on public land is another item atop his list. From there, he could target greenlit projects like the Keystone XL pipeline.

Whether it's the oil field, pipelines, refineries or petrochemical, our U.S. energy industries are already the most regulated in the world. There's no question that under a Biden administration, more regulation will come, but take hope.

The simple reality is that in order to meet the basic energy demands of a world where the population goes from the current 7.8 billion to 10 billion 30 years from now, we are going to need more energy, not less.

We in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries can take heart. With projected population growth, and even factoring in significant growth of wind and solar power, it is expected that the world will need 30 percent more Btu equivalents from traditional oil and gas over three decades than we do now. We won't be regulated into extinction. I'm sure our industry will find ways to make it through the current uncertainty and even thrive. After all, we are in a cyclical business and have been down in several cycles over our lifetime.

We shall prosper and continue to contribute positively to our society. Specific details as to how remain unclear, but here are some broad objectives of work we must accomplish:

First, we must continue to advance through technology and innovation. Production and efficiency gains through technology and innovation have been amazing, especially over the past five years, and the technology curve indicates we will continue to improve.

Second, we must promote organizational excellence throughout the industry via sharing of best practices. This includes the education and training of employees. Our industry associations must take a very proactive stance in encouraging this practice.

Third, we must have continuous improvement in safety, both employee safety and process safety. Since the beginning of the last cycle, our industries have made huge progress in both safety records and environmental stewardship by most metrics, even as the number of employees, the number of facilities, and the volume of hydrocarbon production and finished products has increased dramatically.

Last, accomplishments in these areas must be communicated better to the public as a whole. This is an area where our industry is sorely lacking, but we are making strides. Public favorability of our business isn't high. We must increase stakeholder awareness and involvement.

By making strides in these pillars, our industries will not merely be internally stronger, but we can win over public opinion, providing us the social license to operate and expand energy activities and facilities, and we shall also better manage the legislative, regulatory and legal risks.

I hope you will join me in my hope for our industry and nation. All we can do is do what we can to make it better and hope for the future. "What doesn't kill us, makes us stronger." We are going to be stronger and better for this.