Wearable technology optimizes productivity and worker safety

In the construction industry, there are a number of key field activities that must be tracked to ensure projects are proceeding on schedule and on budget. Especially on large-scale projects, it can be challenging to have the appropriate level of insights and visibility to specific crew and craft worker activities.

Questions such as whether the project is proceeding per the planned schedule, whether subcontractors have provided adequate support as outlined by the projected staffing curve, and whether workers on-site are in compliance with established health, safety and environmental (HSE) policies can be difficult to manage.

As wearable technology has advanced, new and innovative connected worker platforms have been developed that improve the accuracy of the answers to these questions. This technology offers construction managers detailed metrics and real-time insights into craft productivity, personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance and asset utilization. Measurement devices in the form of wearable electronics deliver valuable data that have previously been challenging to precisely capture.

This improved visibility to site activity creates new opportunities to improve operations and maximize productivity. Beacons worn on hard hats and safety apparel can ensure that all workers on-site are wearing the appropriate PPE and, when attached to field equipment, are powerful asset management tools.

AMECO utilizes a combination of beacons and data collection stations to process user information through analytics tools and send detailed metrics to a customizable computer dashboard. The wearable beacons self-charge via the kinetic energy of each user and send information to envoy stations that are strategically located across a jobsite.

Accessing an online dashboard, management teams customize their views to target specific metrics and craft data. These insights are then leveraged to monitor production and take actions to improve performance. In the event of an emergency, the system gives HSE teams direct access to worker locations to confirm all personnel reach designated muster points and can pinpoint potentially unaccounted individuals in a crisis scenario.

These tools have the potential for the construction industry to make huge strides forward in operational efficiency and safety. As wearable technology continues to develop, construction managers are gaining unprecedented access to minute-by-minute information about jobsite activity. These advancements will enable the construction industry to optimize productivity while ensuring worker safety and wellness.

