Using rental towers with planned cooling tower repairs

DAVID SPOTTS, Business Development Manager, Midwest Cooling Tower Services

Temporary cooling towers have become an essential tool for many refineries and chemical plants in the Gulf region. A temporary cooling tower is composed of a series of modular cooling tower units that are manifolded together so they can be scaled to meet almost any water flow.

One of the most common uses of rental cooling towers is to aid in planned repairs of existing counterflow and crossflow cooling towers. In many instances, planned repairs for cooling towers start during a planned turnaround but aren't able to be completed by the end of the turnaround. When this happens, rental cooling towers can be installed next to the permanent tower to act as a replacement "cell" while the repairs or inspections are completed.

The installation is simple and can be completed in less than five days in most instances. The power requirements are relatively low, and the flexibility of location is high. Having tie-in points identified and installed prior to the start of work is key to a smooth transition and can greatly reduce the risk of the project and increase the reliability of the facility. The payback for this solution is often measured in days.

For more information, visit www.mwcts.com or call (337) 566-2233.