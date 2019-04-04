U.S. chemical production shows gains in 2019

According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), chemical production has continued to increase in 2019, with the U.S. Chemical Production Regional Index (U.S. CPRI) rising by 0.3 percent in January, following a 0.6-percent gain in December and a 0.2-percent gain in November. During January, chemical output rose across all regions, with the largest gains in the Gulf Coast.

Chemical production was mixed over the three-month period. There were gains in the production "three-month moving average" output trend in inorganic chemicals, plastic resins, synthetic dyes and pigments, and other specialty chemicals. These gains were offset by declines in the output of fertilizers, synthetic rubber, consumer products, manufactured fibers, adhesives, pesticides and coatings.

Nearly all manufactured goods are produced using chemistry in some form. Thus, manufacturing activity is an important indicator for chemical production. On a threemonth moving average basis, manufacturing activity rose by 0.2 percent in January, following a 0.3-percent gain in December. Output expanded in several chemistry-intensive manufacturing industries, including appliances, aerospace, construction supplies, fabricated metal products, computers and electronics, petroleum refining, iron and steel products, oil and gas extraction, plastic products, rubber products, tires, structural panels and furniture.

Compared with January 2018, U.S. chemical production was up by 4.1 percent on a year-over-year basis. Chemical production was higher in January 2019 than in January 2018 in all regions, with the largest gains in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions.

The chemistry industry, a $526 billion enterprise, is one of the largest industries in the U.S. The manufacturing sector is the largest consumer of chemical products, and 96 percent of manufactured goods are touched by chemistry. The U.S. CPRI was developed to track chemical production activity in seven regions of the U.S.

For more information, visit www. americanchemistry.com or call (202) 249-7000.

