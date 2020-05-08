Tube leak shutdown got you down?

× Expand C276 liners installed in existing carbon-steel finned tubes in crude overhead condensers. After five years of service, inspection results found "no corrosion or fouling."

Three words you hope to never hear, say or experience are "tube leak shutdown."

Unfortunately, we at CTI hear this on a regular basis from refineries and chemical plants worldwide that contact us asking how quickly we can procure our custom- made alloy materials and mobilize to the site to expand our full-length liners into the damaged tubes in-situ to restore the plant to full operation as quickly as humanly possible.

We then contact the tube mills and plead for an "expedited" delivery quote, which could still have a lead time of six to eight weeks due to raw material availability. CTI has recently implemented plans to better remedy your emergency in the quickest and safest manner available.

Shell-and-tube and air-cooled heat exchanger tube failures are inevitable and somewhat unpredictable. Replacement bundles or rush retubing projects may not be available for weeks to months, which is unacceptable when downtime incurs losses from lack of production that can cost up to $1 million a day.

We have taken it upon ourselves now to "pre-purchase" stock liners in certain alloys (304L and 316L stainless steels, alloy 825, C-276) in various ODs and lengths, along with coils of raw material.

By doing so, CTI can send that in-hand material either as liners directly from our stocking warehouse to the jobsite, or the mill can begin immediate fabrication of liners from our stock coils to the exact size we specify to accommodate the ID of your damaged parent tubes. Liner lead times can be drastically reduced, potentially saving you millions of dollars in lost revenue.

We can mobilize our specialty tools/ equipment and our experienced crew to your site within a few days of the initial frantic call and achieve the required site-specific safety training while the materials and tools/equipment are being transported to the jobsite via a dedicated flatbed truck. CTI's crew will be ready for the installation as the liners are transported to the exchanger(s). Typical expansion of the liners into a 200-tube bundle can be completed in one to two days, depending on the crew size. The liners are pressurized metal-to-metal to fit with our hydraulic pumps, followed by a mechanical expansion in the tube ends at both tube sheets. After the successful hydrotest, our crew and tools/equipment are demobilized and off to the airport until our next call, and your plant is back in full operation.

The only more cost-effective or beneficial option is for the refinery or chemical plant itself to pre-purchase and warehouse a designated amount of liners well before any leaks or related shutdowns even occur. In the epitome of a team effort, CTI and refinery reliability engineers make a list of air coolers or shell-and-tube heat exchangers that have the same OD with similar wall thicknesses and lengths.

Stocking liners that can fit various air coolers or shell-and-tube heat exchangers for immediate installation upon our crews' arrival will eliminate the need for time-consuming and costly NDT testing before plugging the tubes, which removes them from service and thereby decreases overall efficiency and plant capacity.

Not only do the liners restore leaking tubes to operation, but the service life extension realized from installing an upgraded liner material will enable the exchangers to reliably operate leak-free for years to come.

Why install plugs in damaged tubes, removing them from service for internal rotary inspection system (IRIS) or eddy current testing results, when installing liners will provide the opposite result? If you feel this strategy has merit -- which we know for a fact it does after installing liners for 40 years -- and would like to further discuss this in person at your facility, we'd be more than happy to accommodate you. Or, we can all just hope no tubes fail.

For more information, visit www.cti-ind.com or call (800) 446-0060.