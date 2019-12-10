To achieve great success in process industry, dispel old myths

According to George Danner, founder and president of Business Laboratory LLC, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future.

"We are essentially only limited by our imagination," Danner said, immediately apologizing for using a cliché.

George Danner, Founder and President of Business Laboratory LLC.

"But it's true," he said. "What I have seen about the process industries in particular is that there are certain kinds of thinking -- certain old ways, old rules and cultural affectations -- that prevent us from thinking a bit more broadly."

Danner pointed to a number of pervasive myths that promote constrained thinking.

"I certainly applaud our industry for having a strong focus on safety," Danner said in a presentation titled "The Science of Better Performance in the Process Industry" at the DataCon conference held recently in Houston. InCite Logix was the host of this year's DataCon.

"People are important from a safety and stewardship standpoint, no matter what," Danner explained. "But this mantra around people being 'our greatest asset' is only partly true. The people are important, but it's their knowledge and experience -- the data in their heads -- that's even more important."

Danner noted companies would be wise to respond more proactively when workers leave, especially when they retire.

"Off goes their knowledge and experience," Danner said. "What we need to do is start thinking about that asset that has just left the company."

Danner encouraged conference attendees to ask themselves if their plants and companies are "systematically codifying" the processes and procedures their employees perform.

"The inventory of everything known inside our company -- are we committing that to black-and-white, to a piece of paper, or to a database?" he asked.

Danner said he believes most of the partners in the process industry are not doing that.

"They're not taking their most capable, their smartest people, their most talented people, and extracting out of their heads something to leave as a legacy for the younger generation coming up to learn, to rethink and to question," Danner said. "While our people are wonderful assets to have in our companies, the real asset is what's in their heads. We've got to drag that out in its carbon form and put it into electronic form. The best companies in the industry are doing this."

Building intelligent businesses

Another myth, Danner said, is the false belief that financial success is the sole indicator a company is "doing things right."

"There are lots of companies across industries that point to their financial success and say, 'We must be doing everything right because look at how much profit we're making. Look at our market cap.' And they pat themselves on the back," he said. "But what is it that defines how good that company is? What are they building? What is the underlying physics or calculus behind a good company?"

It's not enough, Danner said, to simply build a high-performing business.

"We should be satisfied only when we build an intelligent business," he stated.

Industry is currently operating in "a different era of competition," Danner said.

"I want us to build intelligent companies that are set to respond in real time by putting just the right dose of data and analytics into their operations that they become better companies -- not just better incrementally, year after year, but better overall," Danner concluded. "We've got the right timing, the right people and all the right ingredients. Let's take advantage of this unique period of history and talk about how we can change our own world for the better."

For more information about InCite Logix, visit www.incitelogix.com or call (833) 722-2555.

For more information about this presentation, visit www.georgedanner.com.