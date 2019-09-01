TNT: Lifting America to a higher standard

TNT Crane & Rigging Inc., headquartered in Houston, is one of the largest crane service providers in North America. For over 34 years, the company has provided safe, innovative lifting services to customers, with a simple goal "to be the benchmark by which others are judged in the heavy lift and transport industry." The company continues to demonstrate its commitment to this goal to this day.

'Best of the Best'

TNT was named "Best of the Best -- Crane & Rigging" at the 2019 Houston Safety Excellence Awards, held recently at Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas. This prestigious award is presented annually to recognize those contractors and subcontractors working in the Texas Gulf Coast area that demonstrate exemplary safety culture and performance. Companies are nominated by a HBR member, owner, or contractor company or companies for this recognition. Three companies nominated TNT in 2019: Dow -- Freeport Operations, ExxonMobil -- Baytown and Shell Oil -- Deer Park.

After an initial evaluation of the nominated companies, a group of finalists are selected in each category for an in-depth field evaluation. The field evaluation is a full-day process and is composed of both worksite observations and interviews as well as an intensive safety program review. The TNT evaluation took place at its Houston Branch, where the field evaluators conducted interviews with employees, observed work activities at the branch, and completed a comprehensive review of TNT's safety systems, processes and procedures.

Members of the Houston branch attended the award ceremony. Kregg Lunsford, president, and Jimmy Clary, operations manager -- Houston branch, accepted the award for TNT.

A few weeks after the award ceremony, category winners are given the opportunity to showcase and share one of their best practices at a "Best Practices Event" held at the Houston Area Safety Council. This sharing event provides attendees with a broad spectrum of successful practices from companies that support the Gulf Coast industrial complexes.

TNT is honored to receive this award and has worked very hard to create an incident- and injury-free culture. This is the fourth time TNT has been named Best of the Best and the company is looking forward to next year, when it will be a mentor for the 2020 Houston Safety Excellence Awards.

Expansion

In 2018, TNT merged with Allison Crane & Rigging, a full-service mobile crane provider that serves the Utica and Marcellus Shale Basins from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the Permian Basin from Pecos, Texas. This furthered the company's presence as a national lifting services provider, expanding its geographic and oil and gas operations to include the prolific shale resources of Pennsylvania and the Permian's Delaware Basin.

In March, Allison acquired the crane division assets from Affirm Oilfield Services. Affirm was one of four subsidiaries of Select Energy Services, which provided wellsite construction and support. With this acquisition, Allison added 12 cranes to its fleet, ranging in capacity from 90 tons to 350 tons, enhancing its ability to provide world-class service and operational excellence to its customers. The additional cranes also allow TNT to service its customers more broadly.

RMS Cranes, which operates throughout the Rocky Mountains, expanded its branch footprint outside of Colorado. In January 2019, the company expanded into Wyoming via the establishment of the Casper branch. This branch will primarily serve the refining and oil and gas in the region. Shortly thereafter, the TNT Fort Dodge, Colorado, branch was transferred to RMS Cranes to consolidate the wind energy effort and expertise for customers located in the upper Midwest and West.

TNT reorganized its crawler crane and projects division in October 2018. New management was installed, and the operation consolidated and transferred from Kaufman, Texas, to Houston. Additional field and technical support personnel have been put in place to support the steady growth. This division supports a vast array of new construction, maintenance and turnaround projects.

Crane industry engagement

TNT, as an industry leader, believes it's important to be a participating member of crane industry associations. The company is active in the Specialized Carriers and Rigging Association, an international trade association of more than 1,400 members from 46 nations, including those involved in crane and rigging operations. TNT is a member of two committees: Crane & Rigging Group Governing Committee and the Crane & Rigging Group Bull Rigging Task Force. In addition, Lunsford is a member of the board.

In March, the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) held its 46th biannual meeting of the NCCCO commission at the TNT Houston branch. This event was attended by more than 60 commissioners, committee members and staff. During this four-day event, the group held individual committee meetings to discuss key issues and concluded with an all-hands session. Gary Via, business development manager for TNT, has been an NCCCO commissioner since 2008.

TNT continues to lead the way in expanding and innovating for the future, showing its customers why it's "Lifting America to a Higher Standard."

For more information, visit www.tntcrane.com or call (800) 799-2505.