Three KOIs to consider in selecting long-term vendor partners

RYAN POTTER, General Manager, Alsco

As a business operator who, after 25 years, knows the laundry industry well, I am often called upon as a subject matter expert on things related to the industrial laundry business. I can quickly answer questions regarding the technology, equipment, processes, human capital and infrastructure of a commercial laundry facility. Laundry is our core competency. That being said, there are many supplies and services our business requires to function each day but that my knowledge of is limited. That is where our trusted vendor partners come into play. Some of these functions are critical and would shut us down if our vendor partners did not perform their job. As the general manager of our operation, it is incumbent upon me to select the right partners to enable our team to focus on our core competencies.

A physical plant tour is vitally important to selecting the right partner.

Given the gravity of selecting the right partner, there needs to be proper vetting of any potential contractor or supplier that we bring onto our team, evaluating key operating indicators (KOIs).

KOI No. 1

The first place I look is toward the experience of the company. At a company like ours, with a history stretching back to 1889, we know that experience and longevity in the marketplace are not easily earned. The experience statement starts with the people, both in management and in the field. What is the average tenure? Do they have a readily communicated reference list, indicating long-term partnerships?

KOI No. 2

Another KOI that I look at is employed technology. It requires continuous improvement and a spirit of innovation to keep the competitive edge in any business. What type of technology has the prospective partner invested in? Are they able to provide you with the data points needed to manage your business? Is the platform they are using outdated and soon to be unsupported? Does the technology enable their technicians and operators to do their jobs with better accuracy and efficiency?

KOI No. 3

When I think of a well-run business, I picture clean, organized and safe facilities and equipment. This is why I think a physical plant tour is vitally important to selecting the right partner. Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean the supplier with the newest, shiniest facility wins. It’s easy to make a new property look good. I look for a culture of safety and maintenance in a plant tour. It’s definitely a tip-off if a prospective supplier doesn’t offer or deflects from allowing a physical visit.

At the end of the day, we are in business to make profits for our companies. When a supplier partner is not contributing value to our operation, we must look for a new relationship that will further our progress. Don’t get stuck in the status quo and stay with a supplier too long when things are no longer working. Think about the KOIs you want in a supplier, and don’t be afraid to make a change.

