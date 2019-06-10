The complex workings of rescues

Someone is rescued from an unsafe situation every day. A rescue is described as responsive actions involving the saving of life or prevention of injury during a threatening occurrence or circumstance. A technical rescue is defined as saving a life with tools and skills that exceed traditional practices. Types of technical rescues include confined-space and high-angle rescues. These types of rescues present the greatest risk but fortunately, there are personnel specifically trained to save those requiring assistance.

Confined-space rescue

Confined-space rescue is a technical rescue procedure that requires the rescue and recovery of victims trapped in a place or area only accessible through limited entries such as underground vaults, manholes, silos, storage tanks or sewers. A confined-space rescue is one of the most challenging rescues to perform due to the surroundings. The spaces are often narrow, constricting and dark, and can house toxic materials that can create a limited window of opportunity for rescuers to retrieve the victim. Generally, persons entering a confined space are highly trained and prepared to adapt to the uncertainties. There are three types of confined-space rescues:

Self-rescue: When the individual recognizes a critical condition or symptom of exposure and exits the space without outside assistance.

Non-entry rescue: Attempting to remove an injured person without entering the confined space.

Entry rescue: Having more personnel enter the area in an attempt to save the incapacitated person. It is often the last resort for extraction.

In addition to expert training for confined- space responders, special equipment is needed prior to space entry. Protective clothing, monitoring systems, self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs) and explosion- proof lighting are required for the majority of confined-space rescues.

Various companies in the U.S. have the technical knowledge and qualified personnel to perform confined-space rescue operations within OSHA guidelines and standard operating procedures. These individuals are solely trained to execute these complicated rescue operations in the most effective manner.

High-angle rescue

One of the most common 911 calls from extreme/adventure sports and activities is high-angle rescues. There are three main types of high-angle rescues: urban/structural, wilderness/ mountain and cave rescue.

High-angle rescue, a variety of technical rescue, possesses one of the most difficult recoveries due to the unique location. Recovering persons incapacitated or injured on terrains at slopes of 60 degrees or greater is considered a high-angle rescue. Since high-angle rescues involve distinctive threats and specialty equipment, each situation is carefully surveyed, and a recovery plan is developed. Understanding and identifying the principles that are involved can improve the probability of success with a high-angle rescue. In most high-angle recoveries, responders are dependent upon the use of ropes to gain access to the victim. Precision is key. Any oversights in establishing a correct anchor rope system can be fatal for both rescuer and victim. Understandably, getting to and treating the victim in high-risk environments is a compelling task. Therefore, nearly all high-angle rope rescue personnel require specialized and certified training, and most hold other expertise such as EMT, EMS, paramedic, firefighting, etc.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has two key standards concerning the safety of a technical rescue: NFPA 1670 and NFPA 1006.

NFPA 1670 establishes standards of practical competency for effectively conducting operations and training of search-and-rescue incidents while minimizing risks to rescuers.

NFPA 1006 sets minimum performance requirements for fire service or other emergency responders who perform technical rescue operations.

The overall objective of these rescues is to make the most accurate choices to achieve the greatest favorable outcome for both the victim and the rescuers.

