Telemedicine: Across the country and down the street

Remote worksites and rural areas have traditionally been a black hole for companies when it comes to getting injured employees seen quickly by knowledgeable occupational providers, whereas more industrial areas have greater access to the proper care.

A local emergency room or hospital that could be miles away is typically the only outlet if an employee is injured on a remote jobsite, and oftentimes emergency care does not equal occupational care. An emergency room doctor who may not be familiar with OSHA standards and work-relatedness can create unnecessary time off work for employees and more work for the safety personnel responsible for their care. Not every minor injury that walks into an ER needs two days off work. Moreover, it costs more money in the long run. According to recent Consumer Health Ratings, the average emergency room visit cost just over $1,700 in 2019.

Telemedicine programs are now playing a vital role in remote worksite patient care that was previously inaccessible, but these types of programs don't have to stop there. Employers can utilize their telemedicine programs across the country or at any office or site location to reap the same benefits.

Injury care takes the spotlight in most telemedicine programs, but employee screenings and follow-up visits are also key pieces of these programs, because they allow employees never to step foot off the worksite unless necessary. We are fortunate that modern technology has opened the door for injured employees to be taken care of by an occupational medicine doctor without leaving the jobsite. During turnarounds, shutdowns or any situation where all employees are needed on-site, routine screenings and follow-ups are easily taken care of with the same system.

According to Tyler Tomes, personnel and process safety section supervisor at ExxonMobil Chemicals, "Utilizing telemedicine in both aspects has shown us the full capabilities of our telemedicine program, highlighting the importance, cost-effectiveness, safety and efficiency that it brings to our company, along with allowing our return-to-work process to provide great synergies for our workforce."

Through digital platforms, companies can reach qualified professionals who can quickly diagnose job-related injuries and illnesses while keeping documentation centralized and private. Though this is an amazing program, not all companies will have the features necessary to seamlessly integrate it with their current safety programs without adding extra work. Key features to look for when researching these programs are patient and company privacy, as well as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act compliance. Once visits are made and documentation has been taken care of, the doctor is able to make a recommendation of further treatment if needed, and safety personnel are then able to provide the employee with the necessary care for his or her particular injury or illness. The workflow through a system with the proper features should aid in cutting down on the work needed to document the injury or illness in the field.

When looking for a telemedicine program, seek out a system that is truly an interactive occupational health care visit designed to allow an injured employee to have a face-to-face examination with a licensed health care provider trained in occupational medicine. In fact, most states mandate that telemedicine systems have certain parameters in place that allow them to facilitate true patient-physician relationships and valid visits.

Print

Telemedicine systems are designed as a supplemental tool for your company's safety and health program. Look for a system that allows for quick and efficient occupational care of your workforce so they receive the best medical care and you receive the best service for your company. The end goal of adding this type of program to your company should be to reduce unnecessary treatments, time away from work and excessive health care costs, while adding a quick way for the employee to receive quality care.

Global Health and the Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) want to help you build upon your company's safety and health program and bring occupational medicine to your company -- anywhere, anytime. Telemedicine systems reduce unnecessary treatments, time away from work and excessive health care costs. Achieving quality care for your workforce is what we do 24/7.

For more information, visit www.hasc.com/teleSTAT or www.safetymedicine.com, or call (281) 476-9900.

View in Digital Edition